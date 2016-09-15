Lafayette Christian School this week announced its homecoming court. Candidates for homecoming queen are, from left, front row, freshman representative Claire Anne Corban, sophomore representative Emily Stringham, junior representative Sarah Davidson; back row, seniors Abby Dixon, Lauren Cooper, Mary Casey Ward, Mary Beth Burleson, Abigail Hughes, Chelsea Cochran, Dahsoam Jeong, Mia Hull, Chelsea Bragg and Ivy Shay. Homecoming queen will be announced at the football game Friday night.

Lafayette Christian School this week announced its homecoming court. Candidates for homecoming queen are, from left, front row, freshman representative Claire Anne Corban, sophomore representative Emily Stringham, junior representative Sarah Davidson; back row, seniors Abby Dixon, Lauren Cooper, Mary Casey Ward, Mary Beth Burleson, Abigail Hughes, Chelsea Cochran, Dahsoam Jeong, Mia Hull, Chelsea Bragg and Ivy Shay. Homecoming queen will be announced at the football game Friday night. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0916LCShomecoming.jpg Lafayette Christian School this week announced its homecoming court. Candidates for homecoming queen are, from left, front row, freshman representative Claire Anne Corban, sophomore representative Emily Stringham, junior representative Sarah Davidson; back row, seniors Abby Dixon, Lauren Cooper, Mary Casey Ward, Mary Beth Burleson, Abigail Hughes, Chelsea Cochran, Dahsoam Jeong, Mia Hull, Chelsea Bragg and Ivy Shay. Homecoming queen will be announced at the football game Friday night. Submitted