New details released in murder of LaGrange man

STOCKBRIDGE — Investigators with the Clayton County Police Department released more information this week in the shooting death of Joshua Norred, 36, of LaGrange.

Norred was killed just after 8 a.m. on Sept. 10 at the Stay Inn and Suites hotel at 7465 Davidson Parkway in Stockbridge, stated investigators.

The victim and another man identified as Carey Raymond Duke Jr., 27, of Jonesboro, got into a verbal argument over money in the parking lot of the hotel, investigators said. At some point during the dispute, Duke allegedly pulled out a gun and shot Norred at least once.

Norred was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died, Clayton County police stated.

Two men helped investigators gather enough information to identify Duke as the alleged shooter.

Duke remains on the run and may be headed to Florida where he has relatives, stated investigators.

Duke is described as a white male, about 6 feet 3 inches tall, 130 pounds with a tattoo on his neck. He is considered armed and dangerous, Clayton County police investigators said.

Anyone with information on the case or knows Dukes whereabouts contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477-3550, Detective K. Green at 770-477-3659 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). Callers can remain anonymous.

Suspect may be headed to Florida

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.

