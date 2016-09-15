LPD assist capturing murder suspect

LaGRANGE — Members of the LaGrange Police Crime Suppression Unit helped capture a murder suspect in a home on Smoot Street just after 2:30 p.m. Wednesday.

LaGrange police officers worked with U.S. Marshals and arrested Cordamione Decornez Cameron, 22, of LaGrange.

Cameron was wanted by the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama for allegedly shooting and killing David Heard, 49, of Roanoke, Alabama, stated Sgt. Shannon Rollins, chief investigator with the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office.

Heard was shot multiple times inside his home in the 3300 block of U.S. Highway 431 in Roanoke on Sept. 5 and died from his injuries, Rollins said.

Cameron reportedly lives in a home on Smoot Street in LaGrange. U.S. Marshals and LaGrange officers waited for Cameron to show up and quickly arrested him.

Cameron was taken to the Troup County Jail and was being held on charges of capital murder, first-degree burglary and first-degree robbery, stated Rollins. Cameron was awaiting extradition to Chambers County.

The case remains under investigation.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_LDNWebLogoNew-12.jpg

Suspect wanted in connection to Ala. slaying

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.

Melanie Ruberti is a reporter with LaGrange Daily News. She can be reached at 706-884-7311, ext. 2156.