1 injured in alleged assault

HOGANSVILLE — Detectives with the Hogansville Police Department continue to investigate an alleged assault that left one man injured outside a home in the 300 block of West Main Street just after 3 p.m. Friday.

The 911 call initially went out as a person possibly shot, said Police Chief Brian Harr. When officers arrived they found a man with blunt force trauma to the head. It appeared the man may have been struck with an object and not by a bullet, stated Harr.

The victim was airlifted to an Atlanta area hospital for treatment.

Monica Herndon said the man hurt in the altercation was her son, Jeffery Hardy, 29, of Hogansville.

“They (witnesses) said he was screaming and hollering,” she stated. “I didn’t get to talk to him before he left (flown by helicopter).”

Herndon said she drove from Newnan to the scene on West Main Street after receiving a call about the incident from her daughter.

Hogansville police allegedly told Herndon her son may have been trying to steal lawn equipment from a residence. She denied the allegation.

“I know he wasn’t trying to steal a lawn mower,” Herndon continued. “I told them (police) to come to my house and see how many lawn mowers I have. There’s no way that’s true.”

She said there was another person with Hardy at the time of the incident, but she left the scene. Herndon intended to find the alleged witness and have her talk to police.

Harr said there was an altercation in the back of the home during which a person was injured. He did not identify the victim and said investigators are still talking to all parties involved as of Friday night.

“The last thing we need to do is jump to a conclusion and make charges before we know what happened,” he said. “… We have a victim with a head injury and we’re going to sift through all the evidence and find out all the details before we make any arrests.”

By Melanie Ruberti

