Posted on by

Photos: Walk raises Alzheimer’s awareness, funds


Josh O’Neal, co-chair on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee, right, announces the team with the highest donations, The Sons of Sledge. They raised $10,550 at the time of the opening ceremony with online donations still coming in.


Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Walkers warm up with a dance routine led by Nancy Bradford.


Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s circle the lake at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. Some members of the Vernon Woods community walked or helped raise funds for the walk. The Vernon Woods team raised $4,938.


Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Frank Sledge talks about his wife, Nancy Sledge’s, battle with Alzheimers before the race. Sledge and his sons committed to bring in even higher donations next year to honor Nancy Sledge.


Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Natalie Phillips, the local representative for Edward Jones who sponsors the Alzheimer’s Walk on a national level, addresses attendees Saturday.


Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Team E-Cal walks in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 5K on Saturday at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. They raised $1,005 to go toward Alzheimer’s research.


Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

LaGRANGE — People showed out at Vernon Woods Retirement Community on Saturday morning for the fourth annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event’s goal was to raise $40,000. Organizers for the walk hope to raise over their goal this year in order to fund research for a cure for Alzheimer’s.

“It goes to support care for the patients with Alzheimer’s,” said Lindsey Richard. “It goes to support for the caregivers that are taking care of the patients with Alzheimer’s. It goes to research so that we can find a cure for the disease.”

Josh O’Neal, co-chair on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee, right, announces the team with the highest donations, The Sons of Sledge. They raised $10,550 at the time of the opening ceremony with online donations still coming in.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers02.jpgJosh O’Neal, co-chair on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee, right, announces the team with the highest donations, The Sons of Sledge. They raised $10,550 at the time of the opening ceremony with online donations still coming in. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Walkers warm up with a dance routine led by Nancy Bradford.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers03.jpgWalkers warm up with a dance routine led by Nancy Bradford. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s circle the lake at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. Some members of the Vernon Woods community walked or helped raise funds for the walk. The Vernon Woods team raised $4,938.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers04.jpgParticipants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s circle the lake at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. Some members of the Vernon Woods community walked or helped raise funds for the walk. The Vernon Woods team raised $4,938. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Frank Sledge talks about his wife, Nancy Sledge’s, battle with Alzheimers before the race. Sledge and his sons committed to bring in even higher donations next year to honor Nancy Sledge.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers05.jpgFrank Sledge talks about his wife, Nancy Sledge’s, battle with Alzheimers before the race. Sledge and his sons committed to bring in even higher donations next year to honor Nancy Sledge. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Natalie Phillips, the local representative for Edward Jones who sponsors the Alzheimer’s Walk on a national level, addresses attendees Saturday.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers06.jpgNatalie Phillips, the local representative for Edward Jones who sponsors the Alzheimer’s Walk on a national level, addresses attendees Saturday. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News

Team E-Cal walks in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 5K on Saturday at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. They raised $1,005 to go toward Alzheimer’s research.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers01.jpgTeam E-Cal walks in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 5K on Saturday at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. They raised $1,005 to go toward Alzheimer’s research. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
comments powered by Disqus