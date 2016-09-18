Photos: Walk raises Alzheimer’s awareness, funds

LaGRANGE — People showed out at Vernon Woods Retirement Community on Saturday morning for the fourth annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The event’s goal was to raise $40,000. Organizers for the walk hope to raise over their goal this year in order to fund research for a cure for Alzheimer’s.

“It goes to support care for the patients with Alzheimer’s,” said Lindsey Richard. “It goes to support for the caregivers that are taking care of the patients with Alzheimer’s. It goes to research so that we can find a cure for the disease.”