Photos: Walk raises Alzheimer’s awareness, funds

Josh O’Neal, co-chair on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee, right, announces the team with the highest donations, The Sons of Sledge. They raised $10,550 at the time of the opening ceremony with online donations still coming in.
Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Walkers warm up with a dance routine led by Nancy Bradford.
Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s circle the lake at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. Some members of the Vernon Woods community walked or helped raise funds for the walk. The Vernon Woods team raised $4,938.
Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Frank Sledge talks about his wife, Nancy Sledge’s, battle with Alzheimers before the race. Sledge and his sons committed to bring in even higher donations next year to honor Nancy Sledge.
Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Natalie Phillips, the local representative for Edward Jones who sponsors the Alzheimer’s Walk on a national level, addresses attendees Saturday.
Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Team E-Cal walks in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 5K on Saturday at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. They raised $1,005 to go toward Alzheimer’s research.
Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Josh O’Neal, co-chair on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee, right, announces the team with the highest donations, The Sons of Sledge. They raised $10,550 at the time of the opening ceremony with online donations still coming in.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers02.jpgJosh O’Neal, co-chair on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s committee, right, announces the team with the highest donations, The Sons of Sledge. They raised $10,550 at the time of the opening ceremony with online donations still coming in. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Walkers warm up with a dance routine led by Nancy Bradford.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers03.jpgWalkers warm up with a dance routine led by Nancy Bradford. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Participants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s circle the lake at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. Some members of the Vernon Woods community walked or helped raise funds for the walk. The Vernon Woods team raised $4,938.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers04.jpgParticipants in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s circle the lake at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. Some members of the Vernon Woods community walked or helped raise funds for the walk. The Vernon Woods team raised $4,938. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Frank Sledge talks about his wife, Nancy Sledge’s, battle with Alzheimers before the race. Sledge and his sons committed to bring in even higher donations next year to honor Nancy Sledge.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers05.jpgFrank Sledge talks about his wife, Nancy Sledge’s, battle with Alzheimers before the race. Sledge and his sons committed to bring in even higher donations next year to honor Nancy Sledge. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Natalie Phillips, the local representative for Edward Jones who sponsors the Alzheimer’s Walk on a national level, addresses attendees Saturday.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers06.jpgNatalie Phillips, the local representative for Edward Jones who sponsors the Alzheimer’s Walk on a national level, addresses attendees Saturday. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News
Team E-Cal walks in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 5K on Saturday at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. They raised $1,005 to go toward Alzheimer’s research.
http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0919Alzheimers01.jpgTeam E-Cal walks in the Walk to End Alzheimer’s 5K on Saturday at Vernon Woods Retirement Community. They raised $1,005 to go toward Alzheimer’s research. Alicia B. Hill | Special to the Daily News