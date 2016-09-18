History comes to life

LaGRANGE — Locals crowded into the Biblical History Center for the free admission day in celebration of the center’s 10th anniversary on Saturday.

Volunteers and guides strived to make the ancient world come alive as they explained artifacts and realistic replicas at the historic learning center. The Biblical History Center is one of seven museums in the world with permission to display artifacts from the Israel Antiquities Authority.

Visitors were also able to sample foods that have changed little since ancient times and practice crafts common to the ancient world at the event. Children helped mix shepherd’s bread by a fire while volunteers explained how goat’s hair tents were made.

“At the end, people will say it just feels came right off the page,” said guide Vern Jordin.

Then Biblical History Center is currently taking reservations for Biblical style meals for the late fall and Christmas season. For more information visit BiblicalHistoryCenter.com or call 706-885-0363.

Marcus Zackery turns the shepherd's bread cooking over a fire on a pan called a sadj at the Biblical History Center on Saturday, the center's 10th anniversary. Shepherd's bread is made with ingredients that would have been readily available in ancient times: flour, salt, water and olive oil. Vern Jordin at the Biblical History Center explains the different types of presses that were used in ancient times. Shannon Wain shows children how to use yarn to make rugs and other crafts Saturday at the Biblical History Center. Nichole Spaford tells a group at the Biblical History Center on Saturday about the goat hair tents that would have been common during biblical times.

By Alicia B. Hill Daily News correspondent

Alicia B. Hill is a correspondent for LaGrange Daily News. Reach the office at 706-884-7311.

