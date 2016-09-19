Campus news

Joe H. Livingston IV recently completed three years of residency at Floyd Medical Center in Rome. He graduated from the Medical College of Georgia in 2013 and did rotations at West Georgia Medical Center with attending physician Dr. Charles Ferguson in 2011.

Livingston is certified in family medicine. He is the son of the late Joey Livingston, formerly of LaGrange, and grandson of Ethel and the late Joe Livingston Jr. of LaGrange. He has a wife, Kristen, and two children, Henry and Haley. They reside in Barnesville, where he practices.

Georgia State University president’s list

ATLANTA — The following area students were named to Georgia State University’s president’s list:

Gawon Bae of LaGrange

Sumer Coile of LaGrange

Philip Truitt of LaGrange

Cody Bell of Franklin

To be eligible for the president’s list, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 4.00 GPA for the semester and complete at least nine semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Georgia State University dean’s list

ATLANTA — The following area students were named to Georgia State University’s dean’s list:

Naomi Thornton of West Point

Vilexia Jackson of LaGrange

Shumirra Jones of LaGrange

Da Bin Kim of LaGrange

Jacob Kravtin of LaGrange

Brandy Mott of LaGrange

Mason Pike of LaGrange

Melissa Reed of LaGrange

Saqib Hameed of LaGrange

Xavier Hatten Jr of LaGrange

Hyunkwang Park of LaGrange

Sumin Kim of LaGrange

To be eligible for the Dean’s List, degree-seeking students with a minimum Georgia State cumulative GPA of 2.00 must earn a 3.50 GPA for the semester and complete at least nine semester hours of academic credit with no incompletes.

Troy University recognizes students for completing IMPACT

TROY, Ala. — Troy University recognized new students who have completed IMPACT orientation and enrolled in classes for the fall 2016 semester. Area students are:

Gabriel Noel of West Point

Antorious Kelly of LaGrange

Martez Kelly of LaGrange

George Moreman of LaGrange

Courtney Taylor of LaGrange

Valdosta State University Scruggs Scholarship

VALDOSTA — Abbey Darden of LaGrange has been awarded a Scruggs Scholarship at Valdosta State University for the 2016-2017 academic year.

Darden is one of 285 currently enrolled students selected to receive a scholarship through VSU Foundation Inc. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year to students with excellent academic achievement and/or financial need.

Troy University graduates

TROY, Ala. — Troy University recently recognized the following area graduates:

Virginia Evans of LaGrange with a bachelor of science in business administration

Keyanna Boyd of LaGrange with a master of social work

Georgia College graduates

MILLEDGEVILLE — Dr. Steve Dorman, president of Georgia College, has awarded degrees to the following area students graduating during the summer of 2016:

Zahi Ikhwan of Pine Mountain

Rebecca Reed of Pine Mountain

Georgia Southwestern State University academic achievement list

AMERICUS — The following local residents made the summer 2016 academic achievement list at Georgia Southwestern State University and were among 363 students recognized for scholastic achievement.

Tiara Curry of West Point

Roger Daniel of LaGrange

To be eligible for the Academic Achievement List, a student must previously earn at least 12 credit hours at GSW, be enrolled in 3 to 11 hours of courses, and earn a 3.5 or higher GPA.

Georgia Southwestern State University National Honor Society

AMERICUS — Deontae Wilkerson of LaGrange was recently inducted into Georgia Southwestern State University’s chapter of the National Honor Society for Leadership and Success.

Sigma Alpha Pi is the country’s largest honor society for leadership. Students are selected for membership based on academic standing or leadership potential. Wilkerson was one of 65 members inducted during the society’s spring member induction ceremony.

Champlain College enrollee

BURLINGTON, Vt. — Thomas Seiler of LaGrange is enrolled at Champlain College for the fall 2016 semester. Seiler is a first-year student studying accounting.

Kennesaw State Students Named to President’s List

KENNESAW — Kennesaw State University recently named the following area students to the president’s list:

Raymond Countess of LaGrange

Terran Kidner of Hogansville

Kaylie Long of Franklin

This report compiled from releases by universities and family submissions.

