Downtown gears up for fall events

LaGRANGE — The Downtown LaGrange Development Authority is seeking contestants for its annual fall festivities: the Annual Chili Cook Off and Downtown Scarecrow Contest.

The Annual Chili Cook Off is planned for Oct. 29, and this year will be held on Sweetland Amphitheatre’s great lawn, a move from its usual location on Lafayette Square. The DLDA cited construction on the planned Courtyard by Marriot at the former Mansour’s building for the move.

The Free Fall Festival will still host games, a children’s costume contest and trick or treating for children 12 and under in costume alongside the Chili Cook Off event.

“Community members, organizations and businesses are invited to compete for ‘best chili’ bragging rights while raising awareness and money for a cause of their choosing,” said Barbie Watts, director of promotions and marketing for DLDA, in a press release.

The DLDA is also encouraging local businesses, organizations and people to compete in the annual Downtown Scarecrow Contest.

“The contest is a terrific way to usher in the fall season and livens up the downtown sidewalks during the month of October,” Watts said.

After the scarecrows are installed around downtown, they will be photographed and posted on Downtown LaGrange’s Facebook page in the Scarecrow Contest 2016 photo album. People may vote for their favorite designs online from Oct. 7 to Oct. 28. The winners will be announced at The Chili Cook Off on Oct. 29.

There are three categories of competition: game day scarecrows, most original and best representation of business or organization.

Contact Barbie Watts for information and applications for either event at [email protected]

Forms may be downloaded from www.downtownlagrange.com in the Event section.

Members of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, winners of the 25th annual Chili Cook Off’s best booth competition, share samples of their chili during the 2015 event on Lafayette Square. The Downtown LaGrange Development Authority is calling for contestants for this year’s cook off, planned for Oct. 29. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0920CookoffFILE01.jpg Members of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church, winners of the 25th annual Chili Cook Off’s best booth competition, share samples of their chili during the 2015 event on Lafayette Square. The Downtown LaGrange Development Authority is calling for contestants for this year’s cook off, planned for Oct. 29. File photo A closeup view of Plum Southern’s pumpkin man scarecrow is shown in an undated handout photo. The annual Downtown Scarecrow Contest is open to local businesses, organizations and individuals to compete as people vote for their favorite, which is open online Oct. 7 to 28. The winners will be announced at The Chili Cook Off on Oct. 29. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0920Scarecrow.jpg A closeup view of Plum Southern’s pumpkin man scarecrow is shown in an undated handout photo. The annual Downtown Scarecrow Contest is open to local businesses, organizations and individuals to compete as people vote for their favorite, which is open online Oct. 7 to 28. The winners will be announced at The Chili Cook Off on Oct. 29. Contributed | Downtown LaGrange Development Authority Regina Andrews, left, a member of the Beall’s Plumbing team, returns a ticket to Mary Johnson of Valley, Ala., during the 2015 annual Chili Cook Off on Lafayette Square. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_0920CookoffFILE02.jpg Regina Andrews, left, a member of the Beall’s Plumbing team, returns a ticket to Mary Johnson of Valley, Ala., during the 2015 annual Chili Cook Off on Lafayette Square. File photo

Staff report

Press releases from the Downtown LaGrange Development Authority contributed to this report. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

