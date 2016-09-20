Cotton Pickin’ Fair set for Oct. 1, 2

GAY — The Cotton Pickin’ Fair, a festival of art, antiques and crafts, is set for Oct. 1 and 2 at the Gay Family Farm, where it has been held continuously since 1972.

About 350 exhibits are expected in and around the farm buildings, which date from 1891. Fine art, antiques, pottery, weaving, basket making, blacksmithing, sculpture, wood working, folk art, jewelry, furniture and gourmet foods will be designed and produced by artisans from all over the United States.

There also will be entertainment on tap, including folk dancers and blue grass music at the main stage and magical illusions and sleight of hand, or the country sounds of the Honey Creek Band on other stages.

Local civic clubs, churches and schools will provide Southern foods from fried chicken to peach fried pies.

There will be a complimentary shuttle from the fair to Historic Red Oak Covered Bridge built by Horace King in the mid-1840s. The shuttle will be provided free of charge for Cotton Pickin’ Fair visitors.

Created by the Gay family, the fair is sponsored by The 1911 Society Ltd., a Georgia nonprofit corporation supporting sustainable rural development, farm preservation and agri-tourism.

The Cotton Pickin’ Fair will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 and 2 at the Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Ga. Highway 85 in Gay. Admission is $8 for adults, ages 13-64; $7 for seniors, ages 65 and older; $5 for children ages 7-12 and free for children 6 and younger.

For a festival preview or directions visit www.cpfair.org or www.facebook.com/thecottonpickinfair. For more information, call 706-538-6814 or email [email protected]

Blacksmith Greg Thompson works at the forge during a previous Cotton Pickin’ Fair in Gay, Ga. The fair will be held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Ga. Highway 85 in Gay. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0921CPF01.jpg Blacksmith Greg Thompson works at the forge during a previous Cotton Pickin’ Fair in Gay, Ga. The fair will be held Oct. 1 and 2 at the Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Ga. Highway 85 in Gay. Contributed People visit the Rotary Club of Meriwether County booth during the Cotton Pickin’ Fair. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0921CPF02.jpg People visit the Rotary Club of Meriwether County booth during the Cotton Pickin’ Fair. Contributed People gather at the Gay Family Farmstead during the Cotton Pickin’ Fair. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0921CPF03.jpg People gather at the Gay Family Farmstead during the Cotton Pickin’ Fair. Contributed

Contributed report

From a press release submitted on behalf of the Cotton Pickin’ Fair. To submit a press release on behalf of your organization, send it to editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]

