Riverkeeper to host storytelling session

LaGRANGE — Chattahoochee Riverkeeper is offering a special storytelling cruise aboard the West Point Lake Floating Classroom on Sunday , Sept. 25 .

“The public is welcome to join us for this family-friendly outing that promises West Point Lake-inspired animal tales from nationally acclaimed storyteller Carol Cain,” said Laura Breyfogle of Chattahoochee Riverkeeper in a written statement.

This program is recommended for children ages 5 to 12 and their guardians.

Cost is $10 per child and $20 per adult. The cruise will start at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m., departing from and returning to Highland Marina Resort. Lemonade and cookies will be provided.

Pre-registration is required. To register, contact Laura Breyfogle at [email protected], call Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s LaGrange office at 706-882-3701, or visit the website at chattahoochee.org.

Cain http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0921Cain.jpg Cain

Contributed report

From a press release submitted by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. To submit a release on behalf of your organization, sent it to editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]

From a press release submitted by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. To submit a release on behalf of your organization, sent it to editor Matthew Strother at [email protected]