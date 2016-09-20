Groups collaborate on pollinator project

Stuart C. Countess, chief administrative officer for Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia, works with fourth grader Reid Hodges on the pollinator garden project at the West Point Visitor Information Center on Saturday. Kia officials were among those with the Georgia Department of Transportation, Ray C. Anderson Foundation, Georgia Conservancy and the Chattahoochee Nature Center to install a 7,000-square foot pollinator garden at the Georgia Visitor Information Center along Interstate 85 in West Point. The event was part of work on The Ray, an 18-mile corridor on Interstate 85 named in memory of sustainable business pioneer Ray C. Anderson. It stretches from the Alabama state line at West Point to exit 18 at Lafayette Parkway in LaGrange.

