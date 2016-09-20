County looks at pay study options

LaGRANGE — Commissioners are to consider companies next month for a pay study they hope will help the county improve employee retention.

The Troup County Commission reviewed initial quotes for the pay study on county employees on Tuesday. Commissioners decided at their Aug. 16 meeting to seek a pay study due to concerns county salaries – especially in public safety and courts – aren’t competitive enough, causing jobs to be lost to surrounding areas.

Three prospective groups have so far submitted quotes to conduct the study, said County Manager Tod Tentler. They are the University of Georgia’s Carl Vinson Institute of Government, human resources consultant firm Condrey & Associates Inc. and public sector advisor group Springsted.

Carl Vinson gave a cost of $40,000 excluding travel, but would not be able to start the study until March, Tentler said. The group specializes in training and research for government groups.

Meanwhile, Condrey and Associates quote was $52,500 including travel, and could start in October if hired, Tentler told commissioners. The Georgia based firm specializes in human resource management for state and local governments.

Springsted is estimated to cost $60,000 not including travel based off of the group’s work in Coweta County, Tentler said. Springsted focuses on public advisement and has several locations around the country, though none in Georgia. The company’s quote did not include a prospective start date.

Commissioners opted to spend more time researching and discussing pay study options, asking Tentler for an update and presentation at the their work session currently scheduled for Oct. 3 at 9 a.m. The commission’s Sept. 30 meeting is canceled.

By Alicia B. Hill Daily News correspondent

Alicia B. Hill is a correspondent for LaGrange Daily News. Reach the office at 706-884-7311.

