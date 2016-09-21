4-H students’ summer takes off

LaGRANGE — 4-H students participated in several activities over the summer.

In June, they went on board the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper’s West Point Lake Floating Classroom where they learned about the ecology of West Point Lake and measured pH and oxygen levels.

The summer also included some friendly competition at the two 4-H Food Challenge days. Students, in teams of three to five, had 40 minutes to create a recipe using a surprise set of ingredients provided. They also had to give a brief presentation on the recipe they created.

Students also traveled to the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins to participate in their flight simulation program. Students were given instruction on navigation and flight instruments. Then with a partner students flew a mission in the F-15 flight simulators.

Troup County 4-H students pose in their flight uniforms during a visit to the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins. http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_web0922Troup4H.jpg Troup County 4-H students pose in their flight uniforms during a visit to the Museum of Aviation in Warner Robins. Submitted

Contributed report

From information submitted by Troup County 4-H.

