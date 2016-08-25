Woman allegedly threatened for ‘snitching’

A woman called LaGrange police on Thursday after she allegedly received threats from suspected gang members.

The woman told officers she received a call from a blocked number and the person warned her to “watch her back.”

A short time later, a silver Dodge Charger reportedly stopped in front of the woman’s home with red bandanas hanging out of the window, the police report stated. The woman told police one of the people inside the car stated, “You messed up now …”

Police are investigating.

Student burned by peer

LaGrange police are investigating why a Troup High School student was burned by a fellow classmate during a chemistry class on Wednesday.

Officers met the injured teen at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center about 4:30 p.m. after school ended for the day.

The student told police she was burned by a male student with a Bunsen burner, according to the report.

Officers noticed a 3-inch burn on the victim’s left elbow.

The student was treated and released.

Police planned to talk to the other student involved in the incident on Thursday, the report stated.

Callaway Stadium burglarized

An employee of the Troup County Parks and Recreation told LaGrange police on Wednesday that someone broke into a concession stand and stole items from the building.

According to the employee, the burglary took place sometime between 10 a.m. Tuesday and 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.

The burglars forced open a locked steel door to the concession stand with sections of steel pipe, the police report stated. A concession cart was found at the fence line in the northwest corner of the stadium and may have been used to carry items out of the building and then used to help the burglars get the items over the fence.

The employee stated a box of hot dogs, bag of popcorn, bucket of peanuts, several boxes of candy and assorted drinks worth an estimated $253 were taken from the building.

The cost to repair the damage to the concession stand door was estimated about $1,000.

