2 men allegedly attack woman

A woman told LaGrange police she was jumped on and hit repeatedly while at a home in the 100 block of Wright Street about 9 p.m. on Thursday.

The woman said she was familiar with the two men who attacked her, according to the police report. One of the men she had trouble with in the past and was ordered to stay away from him.

The victim said that man tried to buy her a drink and when she refused he punched her and knocked her to the ground. She got up and hit him back, the police report stated. A second man then got involved in the fight and started hitting her as well.

Someone broke up the fight and the woman told officers she was able to leave the scene and call 911.

Police are investigating the incident.

Student attacks another student

A Troup High School student was arrested on Wednesday after he allegedly attacked another student inside a classroom.

The victim told LaGrange police he was sitting at a desk when he was suddenly attacked by a student.

Police and school administrators pulled the alleged attacker out of class and asked him about the situation.

According to the police report, the student admitted he had been planning to jump the student all day and “got his chance.” The student reportedly said he intentionally jumped on the other student, hitting him all over his body and that the victim “never saw it coming.”

He also stated he and the victim had issues with each other in the past, the police report said.

The student was arrested for disorderly conduct and taken to the Troup County Jail.

Entering auto

A man called LaGrange police on Wednesday about 7:40 p.m. after discovering someone entered his Ford F-250 truck while it was at his residence in the 100 block of Ashling Drive.

The man told officers the thief stole his Dell laptop computer from the back seat of his vehicle, but left the case cover.

Police are investigating.

LPD officer finds wanted man

A LaGrange police officer captured a wanted man out of Coweta County about 12:05 p.m. on Thursday in a mobile home park off New Franklin Road.

Terry Smith was wanted for a felony probation violation and was seen by Troup County Sheriff’s deputies near 1460 New Franklin Road, according to the police report. Smith fled from the deputies on foot.

A LaGrange police officer in the area spotted Smith walking farther down New Franklin Road, got out of his patrol car and told him to stop, the report stated. Smith took off, ran into Dolly’s Mobile Acres and crawled under a trailer.

The officer ran after the man and a short time later, Smith surrendered to TCSO deputies and was taken into custody without incident.

In addition to the felony probation violation, Smith was also cited for obstruction.

Public Safety Reports

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

