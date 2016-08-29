Four face murder charges in home invasion case

GRANTVILLE — Suspects charged in a home invasion where they allegedly set an elderly woman on fire have been charged with murder after the victim died this weekend.

Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith announced Monday his agency filed murder charges in the Aug. 4 home invasion and assault of Dorthy “Dot” Dow in the 7700 block of Forrest Road in Grantville. Dow was pronounced dead at 4:40 p.m. Saturday at a metro Atlanta Hospital, according to a sheriff’s press release.

“Mrs. Dow put forth a valiant effort to recover from the injuries that she sustained not only immediately after the assault, but in the days preceding while she was under medical care,” Smith said in a written statement. “Due to the death of Mrs. Dow, our agency has obtained additional charges against four of the suspects in custody related to this heinous crime.”

Justin Peirce Grady, 38, and Cortavious Deshun Heard, 18, both of Grantville; and Mina Christine Ellery and Angel Latrice Harmon, both 17 and of Newnan, each are charged with felony murder and malice murder.

“Please keep the Dow family in your thoughts, prayers and give them the respect that they deserve as they grieve the death of their loved one,” Smith stated. “Our agency, through coordination with our district attorney’s office, will be pursuing the prosecution of those responsible for this heinous crime to the fullest extent of the law.”

Ellery and Harmon already faced charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery, attempted arson, burglary and battery.

Grady and Heard were previously employed at Dow’s home, sheriff’s officials said. They were previously charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery, arson, burglary, cruelty to a person 65 or older and battery.

Another suspect, Shanquavious Keontrell Cameron, 17, of Hogansville, was previously charged in the case with party to the following: attempted murder, aggravated assault, aggravated battery, armed robbery, arson, burglary, cruelty to a person 65 or older and battery.

Ellery, Harmon, Heard and Cameron also are accused in a break in of Dow’s home on Aug. 2 where a purse was stolen, for which they face charges of burglary, financial transaction card theft and identity theft. In that incident, Grady also faces charges of conspiracy to commit the following: burglary, financial transaction card theft and identity theft.

All suspects were being held in jail without bond.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office at 706-672-4489 or the GBI at 404-244-2600, or 1-800-282-8746. Callers can remain anonymous.

Cameron http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_web0812CameronSanquavious-1.jpg Cameron Ellery http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_web0812ElleryMina-1-1.jpg Ellery Grady http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_web0812GradyJustin-1.jpg Grady Harmon http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_web0812HarmonAngel-1.jpg Harmon Heard http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_web0812HeardCortavious-1.jpg Heard http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_STCOK-PoliceReportsWEB-13.jpg

Victim dies of wounds from Aug. 4 attack

Staff report

Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

