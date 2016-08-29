Ex allegedly terrorizes girlfriend, new boyfriend

A man in underwear flagged down an officer about 2:45 a.m. Sunday after he said his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend had chased him away from her home in the 900 block of Norwood Drive.

The man said the ex was holding a “long skinny object” that he later said may have been an ax from the backyard. The girlfriend told police she hid in the closet during the incident and heard what she thought were three gunshots. Police later found two 410 shotgun shells nearby.

Police also found skid marks and broken glass by the shells, where the current boyfriend’s red Ford Ranger had been parked and was now missing.

Police were investigating.

Two other vehicles were reported stolen Sunday:

• About 3:48 a.m. Sunday, a 2008 Lincoln MKZ was reported stolen in the 500 block of Guinn Street.

• A silver 2004 Chevrolet Impala was reported stolen in the 400 block of Woodland Avenue at 4:30 p.m.

Car burns

A man told LaGrange police he was driving on Swift Street when he smelled something burning and pulled on to Service Park Lane, got out and saw smoke coming from the trunk of his 2000 Buick LeSabre.

A speaker box in the trunk of the LeSabre was on fire and the driver tried to pull it out in an attempt to stop the flames, but it was too intense, so he stepped away and called 911. The vehicle soon was fully engulfed in flames.

LaGrange firefighters arrived and put out the blaze. The vehicle appeared to be a total loss, according to a LaGrange police report of the incident. The Buick was valued at $5,000.

Burglars enter car lots

A person saw four males, possibly juveniles, break a window to Linder Auto Center LLC at 1011 Hogansville Road and go inside shortly after midnight Sunday.

The witness said the burglars soon fled the business. Police said it appeared they were searching for keys for vehicles parked outside.

Damage to the window was estimated at $9,000.

In a similar incident, someone entered All A Action Car Sales located at 1019 Hogansville Road. A person noticed the back door kicked in about 3:30 p.m. Sunday and reported it to police. The intruders had gone through the cabinets inside the business.

Fake money

Someone tried to pay for items at Family Dollar at 916 Hogansville Road with a fake $10 bill. The person who tried to use the bill said she received it from her brother, whom officers contacted. The brother said he received it from a local bank.

Police were investigating.

Theft

A woman reported to police about 6:45 a.m. Monday that someone stole a red and black Kawasaki 70CC dirt bike from her porch in the 200 block of Boulevard the night before. She later found it with two flat tires on the side of the road about 200 feet from her home.

Public Safety Reports

Staff report

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

