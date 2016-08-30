Man robbed outside convenience store

An armed man robbed a patron early Tuesday morning at a convenience store on Whitesville Road.

The victim said he was walking back to his car after buying something at JR Food Mart, 1616 Whitesville Road, about 4:30 a.m. when a man approached him, showed him a gun and demanded money. The robber stole an undisclosed amount of cash and the victim ran back into the store, where he called police.

The victim described the robber as African-American, 6 feet tall with a medium build and appeared to be in his late 20s; he was wearing glasses, a black or grey T-shirt, green camouflage fatigue-style pants, black do-rag and black cap.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the LaGrange Police Department at 706-883-2603 or Troup County Crime Stoppers at 706-812-1000.

Burglaries

• A school-aged resident of an apartment in the 800 block of North Greenwood Street said when she arrived home, she saw the back door of the unit was open and heard a male voice inside. She called 911. Police arrived and searched the home, but no one was inside. The back door appeared to have been kicked in. An adult resident later said two $1,500 Movado watches had been taken.

• A woman said someone broke into her home in the 900 block of Georgia Avenue while she was incarcerated between July 19 and Aug. 17 and stole jewelry valued at $400, clothing valued at $100, several pairs of shoes valued at $50 and an Xbox 360 video game system valued at $50.

