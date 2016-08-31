Alleged DUI driver flees police

One man was arrested on Tuesday about 8 p.m. after allegedly trying to elude police while driving intoxicated through the Cherry Valley mobile home park.

LaGrange police received a call about the reported DUI driver with a description of his car and spotted him at the corner of Fair and Greenville streets.

After allegedly attempting to elude officers, the driver returned back to the mobile home park, jumped out of the vehicle in the 200 block of Cherry Valley Drive and ran from the scene, the police report stated. The man was quickly apprehended by officers.

The driver refused a field sobriety test, police said.

Officers searched the driver’s car and found an open beer can that was still cold, according to the police report.

The man was arrested and charged with DUI, fleeing attempting to elude, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license, all misdemeanors.

Fight on school bus

One student was suspended after allegedly punching two students at the Hope Academy at 200 Mooty Bridge Road on Monday about 2:45 p.m.

A school administrator told LaGrange police two male juveniles got into an argument while getting on a school bus. One teen then started punching the other student in the face several times, the police report stated.

A female student tried to stop the fight, but the teen aggressor allegedly punched her in the stomach, according to the report.

A teacher intervened and removed the student who started the fight from the bus, the administrator told LPD officers. The teen was then suspended from school.

Stolen dog

A woman returned home from work on Tuesday about 2:30 p.m. and discovered her new sheepdog puppy was missing from the residence in 400 block of Glenn Robertson Drive.

The woman told LaGrange police she placed the dog in the back yard with her two other dogs before she left for work at about 8 a.m.

She said she received the puppy for free, but was told the animal was worth an estimated $1,000, the police report stated.

Former Walmart employee allegedly shoplifts from store

A woman recently terminated from Walmart is now being investigated for allegedly shoplifting from the store at 803 New Franklin Road.

Walmart managers told LaGrange police while reviewing surveillance video they noticed the employee and her husband enter the store empty handed on June 7. The couple selected several items including flea and tick killer worth about $94 and then fraudulently returned them for cash at the customer service desk, according to the police report.

The couple allegedly committed the same fraudulent act using printer ink cartridges worth $119 on June 15, stated Walmart managers.

Police are investigating.

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies.

