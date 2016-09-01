Woman, child possible victims of attempted carjacking

A woman told LaGrange police an armed man tried to jump in her car while she was stopped at the intersection of Cross Creek Drive and Ragland Street on Wednesday just before 8:30 p.m.

Her 2-year-old child was also in the vehicle at the time of the incident.

The woman said the man brandished a hand gun and attempted to open the driver’s side door of her car, according to the police report. The victim said she sped away, drove home and called 911.

Police are investigating.

Man allegedly cut with razor

A man suffered a small laceration on his arm after he claims a woman cut him in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly at 511 South Greenwood St. just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

He then walked inside the grocery store and told a LaGrange police officer who was working off duty.

According to officers, the victim stated the woman cut him with a razor and then took off. It was unclear if the man knew the suspect or not.

LaGrange fire and AMR were called to the scene and bandaged the man’s arm.

Police are investigating.

Stolen propane tanks

A manager of the Circle K gas station at 1503 Lafayette Parkway called LaGrange police on Wednesday about 5:15 p.m. to report several missing propane tanks.

The manager told officers it appeared someone broke into the cage where the tanks were kept on the side of the building.

According to the report, 15 Rhino Propane tanks were stolen. The manager said the tanks were worth a total $825.

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies.

