Shot fired after argument between 2 women

A gun was allegedly fired after two women got into a heated verbal argument in the 500 block of Revis Street about 11 p.m. on Thursday.

The victim said she is familiar with the other woman, according to the police report.

The argument ended when the woman got inside a PT Cruiser. But as the car was leaving the area, the victim and several witnesses heard a gunshot, the report stated.

No one was hurt.

One witness told LPD officers she believes the shot was fired into the air and not at the potential victim.

Officers recovered one .22-caliber bullet casing from the scene.

Police are investigating.

Man allegedly cut with razor

LaGrange police released more information into an alleged aggravated assault in the parking lot of the Piggly Wiggly at 511 S. Greenwood St. The incident occurred just after 7 p.m. Thursday.

A man was allegedly cut on the elbow with a razor by a woman who then fled the scene, LaGrange police said.

The victim told officers he approached the woman in the parking lot and said, “What’s up girl?”

According to the victim, the woman told him to “stay back” and then cut him on his right elbow with a razor blade before leaving the area. He could not tell officers where in the parking lot the assault occurred and changed his story twice about in which direction the woman ran, the report stated.

LaGrange fire and AMR were called to the scene and bandaged the man’s arm.

Police are investigating.

Animal abuse

Officers with LaGrange Animal Control removed three dogs from behind a home in the 500 block of Whitesville Street for alleged animal abuse.

The officers found the pit bull dogs illegally tethered to a fence without food, water or shelter, the report stated.

One of the dogs’ ribs was showing and the animal appeared emaciated, one of the officers said.

Animal Control removed all three dogs from the home and brought them to the shelter.

A homeowner later claimed one of the dogs and told officers her neighbors like to take the animal from her screened-in porch to play with their dog.

Officers are investigating.

Burglary

A homeowner called police about 12:10 p.m. on Thursday after discovering their house in the first block of North Cary Street was broken into and several items were missing.

The homeowner told LaGrange police officers someone stole $500 in cash, one gold necklace, two gold watches, two pairs of sunglasses and two PlayStation video game systems.

They value of the jewelry, sunglasses and PlayStations was estimated at about $2,000.

Stolen tarp

A manager from the old Dixie Mill at 710 Greenville St. called LaGrange police on Thursday about 12:20 p.m. after noticing an industrial-sized tarp was missing from the warehouse.

The tarp was worth an estimated $500.

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

