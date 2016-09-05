Man charged with DUI after falling from truck

A man was charged with DUI after he and a passenger fell out of a moving vehicle that struck two parked cars on Miller at South Greenwood streets.

According to the police report of the incident, the driver told police he was turning left onto Miller when he leaned against the driver’s side door, which is damaged, and it opened. He and the passenger, who had her arm around him, were not wearing seat belts and fell out of the truck. The truck kept going until it hit the two cars.

The reporting officer noted the driver, identified as Marcus Rusell Storey, 33, seemed impaired, and a breath test showed he had a 0.2 blood alcohol content, the legal limit in Georgia. Storey also allegedly said he regularly took methadone treatments.

The officer charged Storey with DUI for alcohol and drugs, failure to use safety belts and failure to maintain lane.

Man impersonates deputy

LaGrange police were investigating a man who allegedly impersonated a sheriff’s deputy in order to try and expedite his brother’s medical treatment at WellStar West Georgia Medical Center late Sunday.

Staff at the hospital said the man flashed a badge and claimed to be an investigator with the Chambers County (Ala.) Sheriff’s Department. A nurse who said she knew some people at the Chambers sheriff’s department asked the man some questions about the investigations staff to which he didn’t know the answer.

The man later claimed he was an informant. The nurse said she contacted a deputy at the department who said he would need a report on the incident and would follow up to get the badge returned.

LaGrange police were unable to contact the same deputy at the time of their report on Monday.

Car causes gas leak

A man pulling into the Speedy Serve at 201 Whitesville St. on Saturday afternoon ran over and ruptured a gasoline line, causing a leak and more than $1,000 damage.

The driver pulled in while a tanker was refilling the underground gas containers and ran over a hose coupling while it was pumping, causing the gasoline leak. The vehicle damaged the coupling, valued at $200, and part of the underground tank, causing an estimated $1,000 to $1,500 damage.

Man pepper sprayed over dispute

A man said a woman sprayed him with pepper spray after an argument.

The man said he helped the woman moved and she offered to pay him in liquor and cigarettes, but he wanted cash. She then pepper sprayed him as he was walking to the Tall Pines Apartments. He ran inside and called 911.

The reporting officer couldn’t find any witnesses to the incident. Police continued investigating.

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

