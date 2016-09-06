Woman accidentally hits toddler with hammer

A 1-year-old child is recovering after accidentally being struck in the forehead with a hammer by his mother outside a home on Robertson Street about 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The child sustained a laceration on the front of her forehead, but was otherwise okay, stated the police report.

The mother told LaGrange police officers she and her 3-year-old son were crushing rocks and hitting trees with a hammer outside of the home. At one point, the mother swung back with the hammer and did not realize the toddler was directly behind her, according to the police report.

First responders with AMR checked out the child, bandaged her forehead and offered to take the toddler to the hospital for an evaluation, the report stated.

The mother denied the offer and told police she would take the toddler to the emergency room later in the day.

Suspicious fires

A homeowner returned to a rental property in the 200 block of McGregor Street on Sunday about 5:30 p.m. to find someone broke into the residence by pushing in three rear windows.

The burglar also allegedly set small fires inside the house using old rags left inside the home, the report stated.

LaGrange officers noticed the flames damaged vinyl tiles the rear entry way and the floor in a bathroom. The house also sustained smoke damage to the walls and ceilings, according to the police report.

Officers are investigating the incident.

In another incident, LaGrange police also were looking into a suspicious shed fire in the 1000 block of Kelley Street.

The homeowner called 911 on Sunday just before 4:30 p.m.

LaGrange firefighters were able to quickly put out the flames, the report stated. A part of the shed and the fencing behind the building were damaged in the fire.

The origin of the fire was unknown, but firefighters stated they believe it started from a cigarette thrown near the area, the police report said.

Money stolen from store

A manager of the Summit Food Store at 1908 Hamilton Road called LaGrange police on Tuesday about 9 a.m. after a man allegedly walked into the back office and stole an estimated $2,000 cash.

The manager told officers there were three men who seemed to be working together. She said one of the thieves picked the lock on the office door and told another man it was unlocked, according to the police report.

A short time later, at least two of the men went into the office and grabbed stacks of cash off the desk, the manager told LaGrange police. The three then left the store, jumped into a van and took off.

Officers stated surveillance footage from inside the store shows the crime.

Police are investigating.

Public Safety Reports

