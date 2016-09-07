Employee assaulted trying to repo car

An employee with Wilder Recovery Inc. reported she was kicked several times Tuesday night about 10:50 p.m. while trying to repossess a car from a home in the 100 block of Ridgefield Circle.

She and another employee told LaGrange police they had a pick up order for a 2006 Nissan Altima and located the car behind the house, according to the police report.

The employee got into the vehicle when the car owner suddenly jumped into the passenger seat, the report stated.

The car owner then started kicking the employee in the ankles and legs, the victim stated. The employee got out of the car and the owner jumped into the driver’s seat and drove off.

Both employees told officers this was the third time they tried to repossess the vehicle from its owner.

Police are investigating.

Entering autos/thefts

• A woman told LaGrange police someone broke into her Ford Expedition SUV in the first block of Youngs Mill Road some time between Monday night and Tuesday morning. She said the thieves stole a bag containing three credit cards, documents, ID cards and $200 worth of medications.

• The owner of Doyles Quality Used Cars located at 610 New Franklin Road stated someone entered into two cars on his lot and stole the stereos out of each vehicle some time between Aug. 30 and Tuesday, according to the report. The estimated value of both stereos was $120.

• A woman called LaGrange police on Tuesday after discovering someone broke into her car and stole a bottle of Xanax pills. She told officers the prescription was recently filled and she left it inside the vehicle, according to the police reports. The car doors were unlocked, the owner told police.

Public Safety Reports

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

