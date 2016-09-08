Business damaged during attempted burglary

An alarm scared off two potential burglars from Mitchell Marine at 370 S. Davis Road just after 2 a.m. Thursday.

LaGrange police and the owner responded to the scene after the alarm was activated in the building, according to the police report.

A surveillance camera shows two people running down the fence line of the business. A few minutes later, the footage shows two people flee as the alarm goes off, the report states.

Officers and the owner noticed a portion of the fence was cut and pulled open. A lock to a storage shed was also cut, the report said. Nothing was stolen from the business.

The owner estimated damage at $500.

Police are investigating.

Entering autos

At least three cars were broken into and one vehicle damaged in the parking lot of the old Dixie Cotton Mill at 710 Greenville St., according to LaGrange police.

One of the owners told officers he parked his truck there on Wednesday while he drove his semi overnight. When he returned, he noticed a window of his vehicle was damaged and someone had broken into two other cars, the report states.

The driver’s side window of a blue Toyota Corolla was shattered, doors still locked and the entire car was ransacked, officers said. The owner told police another vehicle he owned was broken into in the same parking lot on Tuesday.

The third car, a Ford truck, also had a shattered window and was ransacked as well, according to the report.

Police are investigating.

Stolen car

A man called police about 8:20 a.m. Thursday after discovering his car was stolen from in front of his home in the 1300 block of Polk Street.

The owner told officers the last time he saw his 1987 white Oldsmobile Cutlass Supreme was about 10 p.m. Wednesday.

The car was valued at $7,500.

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases.

