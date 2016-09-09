Man allegedly eats marijuana in patrol car

A man arrested during a routine traffic stop tried to destroy evidence by eating suspected marijuana, according to a LaGrange police report.

The suspect, identified as Jebias Breshaude Heard, 25, of LaGrange, was pulled over by an officer about 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Marshall Street.

Heard immediately jumped out of the passenger side of the car and ran into some kudzu. But the 25 year old quickly surrendered when he heard a police K9 at the scene, the report stated.

Officers took Heard into custody and found a set of digital scales in one of his pockets.

The officer stated a few minutes after placing Heard in his patrol car, he noticed him pulling suspected marijuana out of his boxers and eating it in an attempt to destroy evidence.

According to the report, the officer was able to retrieve the rest of the alleged drugs from the back seat of the patrol car. The amount of suspected marijuana was about 25 grams, the report stated.

Heard was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, obstruction, tampering with evidence and possession of a drug-related object.

The 25-year-old man also had several felony warrants through the LaGrange Police Department and a probation violation through Troup County Sheriff’s Office. Those charges included possession of cocaine, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a crime and street gang participation, according to the police report.

A LaGrange officer was also injured during Heard’s arrest on Marshall Street, according to a separate report.

The document did not state how the officer was hurt or what type of injury he sustained.

The officer was taken to WellStar West Georgia Medical Center for treatment and was later released, the police report stated.

Building, car damaged at Shufford Fields

Employees with the Troup County Parks and Recreational Department discovered someone damaged a facility at the Shufford Fields Softball Complex at 950 Calumet Center Drive about 9:10 a.m. Friday.

Employees noticed a large window was shattered, but it did not appear anyone entered the building, the police report stated.

The cost to repair the window was estimated at $300.

At the same time, LaGrange police met with a woman who stated she arrived to pick up her car from the same softball complex and discovered someone had broke into the vehicle.

The passenger side window was damaged, the report stated.

According to the victim, her purse, cellphone and car stereo were also missing from the vehicle.

The value of the items was estimated at about $200.

The woman also told officers it appeared the alarm system on her car had been disconnected.

Police are investigating.

Burglary

A man returned home from a night out just after 4 a.m. Friday and discovered someone had broke into his apartment in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

LaGrange officers noted it appeared the burglar forced open the front door.

The victim told police a TV, an Xbox 1, two Xbox games and about $300 cash were missing from his apartment, according to the police report.

The value of the electronics and games taken from the apartment was estimated at $2,720.

Entering auto

A woman leaving work at the Milliken plant at 1300 Brownwood Ave. just after 11 p.m. Thursday discovered someone broke into her car while it sat in the parking lot off Lincoln Street.

The victim told LaGrange police the car had been ransacked and about $45 cash and a 24-karat gold bracelet was missing from the vehicle, according to the report.

The value of the bracelet was valued at $200.

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

