Man: ‘Ya’ll got me’ as police search for pot

A man was charged with marijuana possession Friday night after an officer said he walked onto a yard, laid down and told the officer, “Ya’ll got me,” according to a report.

The officer was checking out a home in the 1000 block of Houston Street where he smelled marijuana. The suspect was in a parked car at the home before getting out of the car, laying down and making the statement.

The officer handcuffed him and said he found some suspected marijuana and burned joints in his car. The man also had a warrant for probation violation, according to a police report.

The suspect was taken to Troup County Jail.

Burglaries, thefts

• A woman reported someone took financial cards and $100 cash from her unlocked car in the 1300 block of Park Place on Saturday.

• A burglar kicked in a door to a home in the 100 block of Ridgefield Circle on Friday and took a gold color Citizen watch valued at $300 and a pair of white and gold Nike shoes valued at $200, the homeowner told police.

• A burglar Shattered a window by throwing a rock in the 200 block of Laurel Lane, entered and took a Vizio flat-screen TV on Friday, the resident said.

• A man said someone stole $11,250 in jewelry and clothing accessories on Friday he left in the changing room of Towne Fitness on Main Street.

• A woman said someone took her Verizon LG phone valued at $150 after she left it in a shopping cart at Kroger on Commerce Avenue on Saturday.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NEW-LDN-Police-Reports-Graphic-12.jpg

Public Safety Reports

Staff report

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies.

Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.