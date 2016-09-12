Man holds alleged gunman

A man who said his nephew was threatened by a man with a gun disarmed and held on to the alleged assailant until police arrived Sunday morning.

The alleged assailant was sitting on a porch at home in the 600 block of Degroat Street when the nephew saw what officers later said was an airsoft gun. He asked the man if it was real and if he could see it. The man then allegedly pointed the gun, which looked like a Glock 27, at the nephew and said, “I don’t play that,” according to a report.

The nephew called his uncle, who said he came and disarmed the alleged assailant and was holding him by his belt buckle when police arrived. They found the airsoft gun on top of a car behind the home.

The suspect gave a different account, saying he had come over after the victim asked if he could get a gun for a buyer and got upset when the suspect didn’t have a gun to sell. He said the victim then made the claim about pointing the gun and called his uncle.

The suspect was charged with simple assault and taken to Troup County Jail.

Burglary

A resident of the 300 block of Butler Street said a burglar broke into his home overnight Sunday and stole two 46-inch, flat-screen Zenith TVs, $1,500 cash, $300 in change and about $6,000 in assorted gold jewelry.

Damage

A vandal threw a brick, shattering a window at New Ventures at 306 Fort Drive over the weekend. Damage was estimated at $1,500.

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

