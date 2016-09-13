LPD officer helps capture fugitive

A LaGrange police officer helped detain a wanted man out of DeKalb County about 1:45 p.m. Monday at Kroger on Commerce Avenue.

The officer assisted the DeKalb County Fugitive Squad in arresting Lorenzo Antonio Hammond, 34, as he walked out of the supermarket, the report states.

Hammond was wanted for aggravated child molestation, child molestation, contributing to the delinquency of a minor and statutory rape, according to investigators with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office.

The man was taken into custody and transported to the DeKalb County Jail, according to the police report.

Car damaged

A man called LaGrange police about 3:30 p.m. Monday to report someone had thrown a brick through his Jeep’s window outside his home in the 500 block of Milam Street.

The victim told officers the incident happened two weeks ago and he already removed the brick from the car, the police report stated.

The value of the damage was estimated at about $200.

Attempted burglary

One man returned to his home in the 1000 block of Colquitt Street just before 10 p.m. on Monday and discovered a side door to the residence was kicked in.

He told LaGrange police he set his home alarm before he left the house about 7:30 p.m. The alarm was going off when the victim arrived home, the police report stated.

Nothing was taken from the residence.

The cost to repair the damage to the door was estimated less than $500.

Shoplifting

A mother and daughter were arrested Monday about 2:15 p.m. for taking merchandise and trying to return it to customer service inside the Walmart at 803 New Franklin Road.

A Walmart manager said the two women did not walk in the store with any items, according to the police report. The mother and daughter were spotted on surveillance cameras taking merchandise such as food, dog food and DVDs, and placing them in a shopping cart.

The women then tried to fraudulently return the items with a receipt, the police report stated. The value of the merchandise was $74.

The mother admitted to LaGrange police she and her daughter found several receipts in the Walmart parking lot and attempted to return the items printed on the receipt. She stated they never actually purchased the merchandise.

Officers found the receipts inside a purse belonging to one of the women, the report stated.

Both were arrested and charged with theft by shoplifting.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NEW-LDN-Police-Reports-Graphic-14.jpg

Public Safety Reports

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies.

Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.