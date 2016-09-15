Disabled woman allegedly beaten by mom

A woman was arrested Tuesday about 10:30 p.m. at her LaGrange home after allegedly beating her adult, disabled daughter with a knotted cable cord.

Another woman at the home told LaGrange police the mother whipped her daughter because she would not go buy her cocaine, according to the police report.

The victim, who has Downs Syndrome, showed officers her injuries, which included welts on her back, an open sore on her head and a wound on her right eye, the report stated.

A witness told police the victim was eating when the mother allegedly became angry, “cut a piece of cable wire from the side of the residence, folded the cable and then proceeded to start beating (the victim) and continued hitting on her for approximately 30 minutes.”

During a separate interview, the victim also told LaGrange police her mother hit her with the cord and this was not the first time it had happened. She also said her mother makes her sleep on the floor with no mattress, according to the report.

The mother told officers she admonished her daughter, “because she is eating all the food and leaving her with nothing to eat.” She admitted to police she then whipped her daughter with the cable cord, states the report.

The mother was arrested and charged with abuse of a disabled adult and battery under the Family Violence Act.

Detectives with the LaGrange Police Department obtained a temporary protection order against the mother, said Lt. Dale Strickland. The document states the mother is not allowed back into the home with her daughter at this point, Strickland explained.

The case is under investigation.

Home invasion

A homeowner called police after discovering someone inside his apartment in the 100 block of Mitchell Avenue about 2:15 a.m. on Wednesday.

The man told LaGrange police officers he heard a noise in his living room, walked halfway down the stairs and spotted an unknown man in the residence.

The perpetrator then took off running out the back door of the home, according to the victim. Nothing was taken, the report stated.

Police are investigating.

Entering autos

• A LaGrange police officer on patrol in the Valley Ridge apartment complex at 958 Mooty Bridge Road found a car that was broken into and its contents strewn into the parking lot.

The officer noticed a red purse lying on the ground next to a trash can and then discovered a Honda Accord with its trunk open, the police report stated.

The thief also rummaged through the center console of the car and emptied the contents into the front seats, according to the report.

Police attempted to contact the owner.

• A woman discovered someone broke into her car in front of her home in the 1100 block of Bridgewood Drive about 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

She told LaGrange police the vehicle’s doors were unlocked and her car was rummaged through, the report stated.

The victim said two bookbags and a gold necklace were stolen from the car.

The cost of the items was estimated at $220.

Public Safety Reports

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

