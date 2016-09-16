Man arrested for allegedly stalking woman

One man was behind bars for allegedly stalking his neighbor and leaving a baggie of suspected marijuana behind her home in the 900 block of Kelly Street about 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

The suspect, identified as Lamar Rhodes, 61, of LaGrange, admitted to officers he left the woman illegal drugs because, “he was only trying to help her feel better since her husband’s passing,” according to the police report.

The victim told police Rhodes also left her 16 voice mails over the span of two days.

Officers listened to the messages allegedly left by Rhodes. In some of the voice mails he tells the woman she can find a “package” wrapped in white plastic behind her home, the report stated. Police found the suspected marijuana where Rhodes claimed to leave the “package.”

The victim also advised officers Rhodes had been harassing her for sometime and she had a running log of the unwanted activity.

Police learned Rhodes was banned from the woman’s property by officers in July, the report stated.

Rhodes was arrested and charged with stalking, possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, all felonies, and criminal trespass.

Financial card fraud

A woman told LaGrange police on Thursday someone gained access to her bank account or card information and was making unlawful purchases.

The alleged perpetrator took $342.50 out of the victim’s account in College Park around 2:30 p.m. They then attempted to withdraw $1,800, according to the police report.

The woman closed down her account. Police are investigating.

Theft

A homeowner who accidentally left her garage door open discovered someone stole items from the carport of her home in the 100 block Adams Drive on Thursday.

She told LaGrange police she was gone about three hours. When the woman returned home, she noticed her Dirt Devil vacuum cleaner, a floral rug and decorative vase were stolen, the report stated.

The estimated cost of all three items was $300.

Public Safety Reports

By Melanie Ruberti

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies.

Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.