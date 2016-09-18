1 hurt in Saturday wreck

LaGrange police continue were investigating a single-vehicle crash that injured one man in the 300 block of West Lukken Industrial Drive about 1:10 p.m. on Saturday.

The driver of a Ford Mustang somehow lost control of the car while negotiating a curve, ran off the road and hit a tree, stated LPD officers.

The driver was airlifted to Grady Hospital for his injuries, said police.

As of press time, he was listed in critical but stable condition, the report stated.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to call LaGrange Police Cpl. Larry LaMee at 706-883-2689.

Assault and attempted robbery

West Point police were investigating an attempted robbery where the victim was also hit in the head outside his home in the 1100 block of Avenue D on Wednesday.

The man told West Point officers he was on his back porch making a phone call when he was attacked by the suspect, stated Capt. Kevin Carter.

The assailant hit the victim in the head and face with a tree branch before searching his pockets, Carter said.

Nothing was taken and the suspect fled.

The victim suffered minor injuries, stated Carter.

Investigators have a suspect in the attack and are still investigating the case.

Burglary

A woman called LaGrange police on Friday after learning her ex-boyfriend was reportedly inside her home in the 700 block of North Greenwood Street.

The woman claimed a relative received a text from the man on a cellphone he allegedly just stole from the residence, according to the police report.

When the victim arrived home, she noticed the cellphone and her tablet were missing from the house, the report stated.

The items were valued at $100.

The woman told LPD officers the ex-boyfriend had allegedly stolen her car earlier in the year and was not allowed on the premises.

Police are investigating.

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

