Police investigate rash of entering autos

Officers with the LaGrange Police Department are investigating several cases of thieves entering and stealing from vehicles over the last few days.

The following incidents were reported:

• The owner of Williams Automotive and Transmission Repairs at 1201 Hogansville Road called police about 9:45 a.m. on Tuesday after noticing a van on his lot was damaged. The 2003 Ford Windstar’s driver’s side door handle was broken, the ignition and rear door key hole were both removed, plus the car battery was stolen, according to the report. The damage was estimated at $700.

• A customer at the Speedy Serve Convenience Store at 201 Whitesville St. contacted LaGrange police about 10:15 p.m. on Sunday after someone allegedly entered her car and stole her cell phone. The victim told officers she left her car running but locked the doors while she went inside to use the ATM, according to the police report.

The woman said she knew who may have entered her car. Officers located the man, identified as Clark Lamar Hand, 49. He allegedly admitted to police he broke into the vehicle in exchange for some beer, the police report said.

and said he then threw the phone across the parking lot. He was arrested and charged with entering auto, a felony, and open container. The phone was valued at $150.

• A woman called police on Monday after she discovered the driver’s side window of her Nissan Rogue was shattered in the LaGrange College parking lot at the corner of Vernon Street and Springdale Drive. She told officers someone stole a wallet containing credit cards and $80 cash, plus $50 in cash from her center console. The woman said all her doors were locked.

• The manager of Tech Tires at 1313 Hogansville Road told LaGrange police on Monday someone entered a 1996 Ford Ecoline van on the premises. The ignition to the van was damaged, the police report stated.

Public Safety Reports

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

