Man charged with strangling homeowner

One man was behind bars Wednesday after he allegedly forced his way into a residence and violently attacked a homeowner.

Mylas K. Rome, 33, of LaGrange, was arrested Tuesday by investigators with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office in connection to the Sept. 17 incident.

Rome allegedly pushed his way inside the house, strangled the victim to unconsciousness during a violent confrontation and prevented the victim from calling 911 for help, stated TCSO officials.

The victim survived the incident.

Rome was charged with aggravated assault, first-degree burglary and interfering with a 911 call.

He was in the Troup County Jail on Wednesday awaiting a bond hearing.

LFD fire truck hits car

Administrators with the LaGrange fire and police departments are investigating a wreck involving a fire truck at North Greenwood and Vernon streets about 5:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The LFD truck was responding to a call and traveling down North Greenwood Street with its lights and siren on, stated LPD Lt. Mark Kostial.

The firefighter driving the truck merged into the northbound lane, which was clear of traffic, and attempted to make a right turn onto Vernon Street, said Kostial.

The side of the fire truck then hit the side of a 2006 Ford F-250.

No one was hurt in the accident.

A citation was issued to driver of the LaGrange Fire truck, said Kostial.

Officers with the patrol division are investigating the wreck and canvassing nearby businesses for any surveillance video that may have captured it, he added.

After the investigation is completed, the firefighter will go before the department’s accident review committee to determine if further action will be taken, Kostial said.

Business burglarized

A LaGrange police officer on patrol heard an alarm coming from inside the Hillside Food Mart at 706 Lincoln St. at 1 a.m. Wednesday.

He found the front window of the business had been forcibly removed and several security lights were smashed, according to the report.

Surveillance footage showed two males break the bulbs inside the security lights and pry the Plexiglas window out of its frame, the report stated. One of the males enters the store but before he can take anything the alarm goes off, the footage shows.

Both perpetrators fled on foot.

Police are investigating.

http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_NEW-LDN-Police-Reports-Graphic-21.jpg

Public Safety Reports

By Melanie Ruberti [email protected]

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies. Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.

All information in this report is gathered from official law enforcement and public safety reports and releases. It is the policy of the Daily News to list the names of people charged with felonies.

Reach the LaGrange Daily News at 706-884-7311.