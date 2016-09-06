Restaurant inspections

Long Cane Elementary School
Address: 238 Long Cane Road, LaGrange
Inspection dates: Sept. 6
Grade: 99 A
Observations:
• Round pan without handle used for scoop in sugar was left in sugar.
• Recommend wire racks in cooler.
• Condensation leak in freezer needs to be fixed.
Berta Weathersbee Elementary School
Address: 1220 Forrest Ave., LaGrange
Inspection date: Sept. 2
Grade: 97 A
Observations:
• Open container of salsa and open container of barbecue sauce stored in dry storage that is marked “refrigerate after opening.”
Huckleberry’s Catering
Address: 205 Westside Court, LaGrange
Inspection dates: Aug. 25
Grade: 100 A
Observations:
• N/A
Georgia Sheriff’s Pineland Bailey Cabin
Address: Youngs Mill Road, LaGrange
Inspection dates: Aug. 17
Grade: 96 A
Observations:
• Need towels at the hand washing sink.
Georgia Sheriff’s Pineland Richter Cabin
Address: Youngs Mill Road, LaGrange
Inspection dates: Aug. 17
Grade: 100 A
Observations:
• N/A
Cisco’s Cafe
Address: 1600 Vernon Road, LaGrange
Inspection dates: Aug. 10
Grade: 98 A
Observations:
• Sand the cutting boards. Repeat violation.
JR’s Wings and Things
Address: 106 S. U.S Highway 29, Hogansville
Inspection dates: Aug. 10
Grade: 100 A
Observations:
• N/A
Los Nopales
Address: 382 S. Davis Road, LaGrange
Inspection dates: Aug. 9
Grade: 98 A
Observations:
• Leak in the bottom of the drink machine.
LaGrange Health and Rehab
Address: 2111 West Point Road, LaGrange
Inspection dates: Aug. 4
Grade: 98 A
Observations:
• Repair and paint the walls in the kitchen. Repeat violation.