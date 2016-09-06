Restaurant inspections

Long Cane Elementary School

Address: 238 Long Cane Road, LaGrange

Inspection dates: Sept. 6

Grade: 99 A

Observations:

• Round pan without handle used for scoop in sugar was left in sugar.

• Recommend wire racks in cooler.

• Condensation leak in freezer needs to be fixed.

Berta Weathersbee Elementary School

Address: 1220 Forrest Ave., LaGrange

Inspection date: Sept. 2

Grade: 97 A

Observations:

• Open container of salsa and open container of barbecue sauce stored in dry storage that is marked “refrigerate after opening.”

Huckleberry’s Catering

Address: 205 Westside Court, LaGrange

Inspection dates: Aug. 25

Grade: 100 A

Observations:

• N/A

Georgia Sheriff’s Pineland Bailey Cabin

Address: Youngs Mill Road, LaGrange

Inspection dates: Aug. 17

Grade: 96 A

Observations:

• Need towels at the hand washing sink.

Georgia Sheriff’s Pineland Richter Cabin

Address: Youngs Mill Road, LaGrange

Inspection dates: Aug. 17

Grade: 100 A

Observations:

• N/A

Cisco’s Cafe

Address: 1600 Vernon Road, LaGrange

Inspection dates: Aug. 10

Grade: 98 A

Observations:

• Sand the cutting boards. Repeat violation.

JR’s Wings and Things

Address: 106 S. U.S Highway 29, Hogansville

Inspection dates: Aug. 10

Grade: 100 A

Observations:

• N/A

Los Nopales

Address: 382 S. Davis Road, LaGrange

Inspection dates: Aug. 9

Grade: 98 A

Observations:

• Leak in the bottom of the drink machine.

LaGrange Health and Rehab

Address: 2111 West Point Road, LaGrange

Inspection dates: Aug. 4

Grade: 98 A

Observations:

• Repair and paint the walls in the kitchen. Repeat violation.