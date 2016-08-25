Letter: We need to cultivate communication of races

Dear editor,

I would like to say that I appreciate our officers in the LaGrange Police Department and the Troup County Sheriff’s Department. They are doing a good job.

Certainly, without trust in our police force, anarchy is possible. I am not black, but I have many friends who are. It is my hope that they will not suffer being repeatedly stopped because of the color of their skin. It does happen.

I did nothing to end up with this white skin, and I regret that it earns me some sort of privilege. I am sad that our two communities are so separate here.

I would like to see us create “listening groups” or “knowing groups.” We don’t seem to have opportunities to really converse with members of the other race. I wish we had more opportunity to do that.

May we never experience the breakdown of communications that they have experienced in Ferguson (Missouri) and Baltimore. As I watch the construction of the Slavery Museum in Washington and the archaeological discoveries of iron bars with curved fittings that once encircled arms and legs of human beings, I am appalled!!

Our forefathers did this. We need to ask for forgiveness and see that justice is never denied on account of the color of one’s skin.

As Tiny Tim said, “God bless us every one!” May we know and care for each other as the future unfolds.

Edna Foster

LaGrange