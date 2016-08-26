Columnist: Are you missed?; Big mountains

Are you missed?

I went to the mountains for the weekend and on Monday, three people in a very nice way said they missed me at church on Sunday. They always look for me and listen to my positive comments.

It really makes me feel good to know that people miss me when I’m not there. It is not my words they miss, it is that I ask questions about their farm they are working on or how the water project is going where the pipes busted inside the house.

When I ask people about what is going on in their lives, I am now a person of wisdom that they love to be around. People love people that take an interest in what is going on in their lives.

They may see it as them listening to you, but they are talking about their favorite subject, them, or as the song says, “Talking about me!”

Try it sometimes, you will have more friends, I promise!

“Stop talking to God about how big your mountains are, and starting talking to your mountains about how big your God is!” — Joel Osteen.

I had a friend come see me the other night about money problems and what to do. I listened, they talked, I asked a few questions, then we said a small prayer and my answer was sell a few toys, get rid of a few payments, take some extra money from the sales, pay off two bigger bills and this time next year you will be rolling in the clover.

He smiled and said, “You’re right, my well is not that deep that I can’t climb out of it.”

Sometimes in life your problems seem like they are big mountains, but when you start walking up them they are big hills that you can walk over. Sometimes you have to take a good breath and walk slower, but keep on walking.

This weekend I was walking in the North Georgia mountains and my Fitbit watch said I had walked 40 flights of stairs. I had to stop a minute, catch my breath and start over.

Sometimes that is the way you have to walk your problems down, slow and steady, but never give up.

Jerry Johnson Contributing columnist

Jerry Johnson is president of First Realty of LaGrange.

