Letter: Thanks to Troup and Heard residents for their support

Like Stephanie Purdy, our son Scott lives in Prairieville, Louisiana. Unlike Stephanie’s home, Scott’s suffered water damage during the recent floods. What a difference barely two feet can make…the difference between dry and wet. May no other area of our nation ever experience a “Thousand Year Flood.”

My wife Cindy joins me in thanking Troup and Heard county residents for their generous compassion. There has been such an outpouring of support from throughout the nation. We even accepted a truckload of food, water, diapers and the like from one of our former residents, Nick Saban. That should indicate how truly desperate we are here in the Sportsman’s Paradise.

The homes of more than 40,000 Louisiana families suffered water damage. Eighty-five percent of these families had no flood insurance as they did not live in 100-year flood plains.

How does the disaster here compare with other like events? Hurricane “Sandy” caused damage to fewer than 10,000 homes in New Jersey. Nearly twice that many homes were damaged in but two of Baton Rouge’s “bedroom” communities, Zachary and Denham Springs.

No natural disaster, though, is without its heroes. Among the heroes here have been members of the so-called Cajun Navy.

Literally thousands of flood victims were rescued by average, everyday citizens who launched their BassTrackers and Rangers and kayaks and pirouges to save those at great risk. One gentleman, whose own home had been flooded, headed out in his boat and rescued over 200 friends and neighbors.

They walk among us … they’re called heroes!

With every passing day, interest in and support for the victims of this dreadful flood will diminish. But the grim physical and financial realities will live on long after the last house drys out and the last sheet rock is installed. The continued support of relief agencies is needed as are prayers for those whose lives will never be the same again.

Very truly yours,

Perry A. Snyder

Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Former LaGrange resident