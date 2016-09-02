Columnist: Every day should be a Friday for you

Every day should be a Friday for you!

I see so many people that wish their lives away. When it is Monday they say they wish it was Friday.

Why? Believe it or not, I love Monday mornings. I know it sounds crazy, but I love what I do and love the race each week to get as much done as possible.

I dare you to find joy in the people around you and see what you can get done as a team. Give 100 percent at work and time will move at lightning speed. You will say, “Where did my day go?”

If you give everything you can at work you will fall in love with what you’re doing and great things will happen to you, I promise. Be the best you can be at your job and life will have more smiles for you!

Jerry Johnson Contributing columnist

Jerry Johnson is president of First Realty of LaGrange.