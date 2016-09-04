Letter: America is not the enemy, but mismanaged

It seems to be a recurring theme among liberal/progressives that we Americans are the bad guys. This is the same tactic that was used by Frank Marshal Davis and the Communist Party of the United States during the 1940s and 1950s.

Instead of looking at the good America has done over the last 200 years, they want to magnify what is wrong with our nation. Now, we have some NFL athlete refusing to stand for our national anthem and giving some vague condemnation as a reason.

The reality of the situation is that Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and others have mismanaged our government and exacerbated any racial problems which may have existed. Rather than celebrating the message of a first black president, they continue to emphasize racial division. They insist on emphasizing the value of the Black Lives Matter movement. Don’t all lives matter equally?

This warped thinking is compounded by undermining the law enforcement agencies that struggle to protect all citizens. They ignore the thousands of black victims of violent crime in cities such as Chicago. Then they insist that taking guns out of the hands of law-abiding citizens will solve the problem.

Chicago has stricter gun laws than most cities and a higher crime rate. Where is the logic?

Our nation was founded on one very simple principle: rights come from God and not from the government. This was further clarified by our Constitution and the Bill of Rights.

The essence of progressive thought is that the Constitution is a worn out document that needs to be superseded by a bunch of “experts” who know exactly what rights we should have and what rights we should not have! That concept is the essence of fascism.

Essentially, fascism is the dictatorship of one person or a few elitists. Does any thinking person really believe that America can operate better and solve all its problems with a dictator who will throw out the Constitution and tell us how we should live?

The brilliant men who wrote the Constitution knew that it would need to be modified and expanded. They included a process to amend it through legislation approved by the people. Because of that forward thinking, we have gradually solved many of the problems that have existed in our nation.

Establishment politicians have spent the last fifty years digging the hole in which we presently find ourselves. For the last several decades Hillary Clinton has been part of the problem. How could she possibly be the solution?

We need a president who actually believes in America and who is willing to defy the politically correct people who have gotten us into the downward spiral in which we currently find our nation. We need to strengthen our borders, vet legal immigrants and refugees, and add some judges to the Supreme Court who will take seriously their oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States.

Ford McLain

LaGrange