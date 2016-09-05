Twin Cedars’ Ask the Experts: Seeking education on underage drinking

Dear Expert,

My son has friends on the football team at Troup High School and they just attended an educational alcohol awareness session on underage drinking and sports.

Is there someone in Troup County who can provide educational material and information on the dangers of underage drinking and sports for our youth? I’d like to have speakers talk to my other children’s teams!

Signed,

Football Mom

• • •

Dear Football Mom,

Yes, Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services has a prevention department where adults and youth can obtain education and get additional materials surrounding underage drinking and the dangers associated with it. There is a communitywide coalition group called Troup County Prevention Coalition, TCPC, along with the Alcohol Prevention Project, APP, initiatives that work to offer knowledge to the community through activities/events and other projects, which are all done in collaboration local agencies, businesses and organizations throughout Troup County.

In addition, TCPC sponsors a Youth Advisory Board, YAB, open to all high school students in Troup County.

Recently, members of the YAB and advisors met with the football players of the Troup High School varsity football team. The topic for this activity was “How underage drinking affects performance skills on the field and off the field.”

Information was shared with the players about the effects of alcohol on the brain and other body systems. At the end of the activity the youth and adults were given handouts showing how alcohol can affect each part of the teen’s body and the damage that is caused.

Both the YAB and TCPC/APP are currently recruiting community leaders. The YAB is in need of positive youth leaders and TCPC/APP is in need of adult leaders who are looking to make a difference in our community while changing negative behaviors to positive outcomes.

If you are interested in more information about TCPC/APP or out Youth Advisory Board, please contact Veronica Dowell, [email protected] , or Shannon Lawson, [email protected] , at 706-298-2148. Trainings can be set up for your youth or community group!

Twin Cedars Youth and Family Services may be contacted at 706-298-0050. Anyone who wants to submit a question to be answered in this column may send it to Twin Cedars, Attn: Mike Angstadt, PO Box 1526, LaGrange, GA 30241.

