Letter: September is National Literacy Month

There are many celebrations and events in September but the Troup County Certified Literate Community Program reminds everyone that September is also National Literacy month.

Traditionally the definition of literacy was the ability to read, write and use arithmetic. The modern meaning of the term has expanded to include the ability to use language, numbers, images, computers and other basic means to understand, communicate and gain useful knowledge.

Most jobs in today’s global workforce require more than a high school diploma or GED. Indeed, today’s students will need to achieve a higher level of education, and so much more, to enjoy future success. Troup CLCP encourages everyone in our community to do something during September to promote literacy and education.

We want education to become a top priority, and the BUZZ word, in our community. Here are a few ways you can help promote literacy in Troup County:

1. Encourage students to stay in school, graduate and then continue their education at a technical college or traditional college.

2. Encourage someone you know who did not get their high school diploma to return to school and work to earn their GED. West Georgia Technical College has FREE classes to prepare students to take the GED test. The CLCP has GED test scholarships available for those that qualify.

3. Make everyone aware that tutors are available for adults in Reading, math, computer skills and English as a second language at Literacy Volunteers of Troup County. This is also a free program.

4. Tell your friends that the LaGrange Memorial Library provides computers for community use as well as computer literacy classes and ESL classes. September is also National Library Card Sign-Up Month.

5. Make reading a priority in your family.

Literacy is the foundation of learning and the gateway to boundless opportunities. A literate and educated community promotes workforce and economic development as well as a better quality of life for its residents. Let’s promote literacy not only in September but every day!!!

BUZZ BUZZ and keep reading,

Debbie Burdette

Executive director

Troup County CLCP