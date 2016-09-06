Columnist: It should be against the law to have so much fun

It should be against the law to have so much fun!

Louise and I spent two and a half hours floating down the river Sunday in the north Georgia mountains. The most noise we heard was when we floated between 30 or so geese.

It was so peaceful.

I only fell of the tube one time going through the fast water. By the time we finished a doctor would have had a hard time finding my blood pressure.

Folks, we are located in a great place to enjoy life. If I had been in town I know I would have been in the cancer benefit kayak ride. You can be in north Georgia in two hours and go tubing for $10, or be cheap like me and buy your tubes and use them over many times.

On Saturday I met my friend Rick Patterson, who has escaped to north Georgia to live. We walked Rich Mountain.

Both of us have our Fitbit watches and we walked 61 floors going up and down the mountains. Rick only stepped on one snake. It did not bite and was gone when he came back down to the ground.

Why am I talking about this? There is so much to do in Georgia! We are so blessed to have all of this to do here. When was the last time you went to Little White House, Callaway Gardens or got a burger and drove out to Pyne Road Park and watched the sun set?

I dare you to get out from behind that TV and enjoy life right here, you will be happy you did. Better yet put your pictures on Facebook.

Jerry Johnson Contributing columnist

Jerry Johnson is president of First Realty of LaGrange.

