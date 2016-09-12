Columnist: A major blessing in Troup County development

The future of Troup County is looking wonderful!

Just drive around and look at all the building that is going on in all directions. Starting on the square, in the near future we will have a first-class hotel.

When you go out Lafayette Parkway you will see new medical offices on the left and now they are back working on the Nissan dealership. Vernon Road and LaGrange College are growing with big new buildings.

On West Point Road, FMJ is building a new store with inside shooting range. A few more yards down the road a grocery store is coming up.

Highway 219 South boasts the resort, Great Wolf Lodge, which is the largest family of indoor water parks with hotels which is making roads as quickly as possible. Look in the next year for several new eating places around the Great Wolf Lodge project, not to mention new shopping.

Soon, another plant will be going up in LaGrange and any day now there will be an announcement of 600 jobs coming to our area. Yes, we are very blessed to live in Troup County.

We have so much to offer: great medical facilities, clean community, awesome West Point Lake and Interstate 85 coming through our county. Best of all is the large number of good people that live here to have a great quality of life.

We also are blessed to have our own Golden Triangle: LaGrange College, Point University and West Georgia Technical College.

Jerry Johnson Contributing columnist

Jerry Johnson is president of First Realty of LaGrange.

