Letter: You may be a “die hard Democrat” …

1. If you believe that party loyalty is more important than honesty, integrity, morality or our constitution and the rule of law, then you might be a “die-hard” Democrat.

2. If you think that having a valid ID should be required for buying alcohol or cigarettes and for getting a driver’s license, a library card or cashing a check, but should not be required for exercising your right to vote, then …

3. If you can ignore facts and believe that a candidate should not be judged on performance or honesty but rather on what they say, then …

4. If you believe that race or gender or party affiliation should be the only qualification for being elected to the most powerful office in the United States, then …

5. If you think that the Secretary of State or any other elected official is above the law and can ignore our constitution, then …

6. If you think government can “force” respect, love and peace among people, then …

7. If you believe that after 30 years in public service and years as secretary of state a person cannot be expected to know when information is classified and how it should be handled without endangering our nation, then …

8. If you can excuse lying under oath, abuse of power, corruption and lack of honesty and integrity, then …

9. If you believe that you are entitled to ask “What can my country do for me?” rather than what can or have I done for my country and myself through hard work and sacrifice, then …

10. Finally, if you believe that our country, our children and grandchildren can overcome another four years of decline, where politicians value politically correct and preserving their own power and interests rather than the rule of law and the welfare of our country and our legal citizens, then you may be a “die hard” Democrat.

Jim Brooks

Buckhead, formerly of LaGrange