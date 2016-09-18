Letter: You may be a confused and conflicted Republican …

Editor’s note: This letter is a response to the letter to the editor titled, “You may be a die hard Democrat …” that appeared in the Sept. 13 edition.

1. If you believe that party loyalty is more important than honesty, integrity, morality or our constitution and the rule of law, and you suddenly wake up to the fact that that the huckster with an R after his name is a big government liberal from Manhattan then you might be a “seriously confused and conflicted Republican”.

2. If you think that your party’s candidate personifies traditional and respectable Republican views of women, by attacking Carly Fiorina for her face; Hillary Clinton for her nonpresidential “look”; Heidi Cruz for her appearance and Megyn Kelly for having “blood coming out of her wherever” then you must be …

3. If you listen to your candidate attacking U.S. troops in Iraq and claiming they stole millions, then you must …

4. If you heard him attack Ted Cruz’s father claiming he was connected to the assassination of President Kennedy, then you …

5. If you heard him denigrating John McCain for being captured by the North Vietnamese, then …

6. If you consider that the Republican Party has actually nominated for president a man who was revealed to have asked his foreign-policy advisers three times in one hour why this country can’t use nuclear weapons !? — who was revealed to have been completely oblivious to what the “nuclear triad” was, then …

7. If you worry that a man who has proposed worse than waterboarding while praising how Saddam Hussein, Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong-un handled protest and terrorism, then …

8. If you are aware that the Republican nominee has been revealed to have millions in outstanding loans to the Bank of China; and revealed to have tried to make investment deals with Muammar Gaddafi, then …

9. If you believe that you are entitled to ask “What damaging information is lurking in his tax return(s), then …

10. Finally, when you realize that your party has actually nominated for president an irresponsible, unrealistic, naive, petulant, childish, vindictive, prejudiced, bigoted, racist, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, misogynistic, authoritarian, insensitive, erratic, disturbed, irrational, fowl-mouthed, inhuman individual, who is hellbent on destroying the Republican Party, then you must be a seriously confused and conflicted Republican.

Brian Wilson

LaGrange