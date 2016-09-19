Columnist: And the preacher said …

It was so great to see a group of men have so much fun raising money for kids they do not even know.

My preacher, Jason Branson, said Sunday it was great seeing a lot of men having fun on a sporting clay project. There were no bad words used, no drinking alcohol, just good, clean fun.

Our project for the local Kiwanis Club went off as smoothly as anyone could ask. The food by Sloppy Pig was wonderful, the range at Liberty Hill was just awesome, the best kept secret in Troup County. All the people that bought teams had a blast.

As members of the Kiwanis Club we are hoping to give young people the opportunity to take knowledge and turned it into wisdom through a good education. Thanks to everyone that made this a great project to help kids wanting to get ahead.

The Jack Tate Scholarships is for kids who are in their second year or more of college and are working and going to college. Jack Tate has been in charge of this program for years. He graduated from Georgia Tech and used his knowledge to have a wonderful business here called Polk Sheet Metal that his son still runs today.

Jerry Johnson Contributing columnist

Jerry Johnson is president of First Realty of LaGrange.

