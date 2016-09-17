Memoried Glances: 1966 — Dam funds awarded with grant

Septembers Past, 50 Years Ago

From The LaGrange Daily News, 1966

Front page news

House Group Approves West Point Dam Funds — Congressman John J. Flynt of Georgia’s Sixth District announced this morning that the public works sub-committee so the House committee on appropriations met in executive session Wednesday to consider the 1967 fiscal year appropriations and favorably reported an allocation of $5.2 million for construction work on the West Point Dam.

Other projects receiving funds in the Flynt-Chattahoochee development include $500,000 for Spruill Bluff for planning and Lazier Creek will receive $300,000 for planning.

The full committee on appropriations met in executive session this morning to consider the recommendations by the sub-committee and Congressman Flynt “anticipates no difficulties at all.” Favorable action by the House could come as early as next week.

Completion is set in 1968 — Interstate 85 from West Point to LaGrange is scheduled for completion in April of 1968, the State Highway Department has announced.

Officials estimate that the project, extending 10.347 miles, is now one-third complete. In addition to paving, three twin bridges are planned on the highway, along with one underpass. Cost of the project is $5,520,435.

The highway Department also announced that the LaGrange bypass from the Hamilton Road to the Cooley Road is 66 percent completed. July of next year is the estimates completion date on this project. Cost of the road is $94,021

Youth of LaGrange Challenged to Develop World Peace Plan — The youth of LaGrange and Troup County have been challenged to develop a plan for world peace by the local Lions Club – a challenge that could earn one of them a $25,000 educational grant or career assistance grant.

The LaGrange Lions Club has joined other Lions Clubs throughout the world in sponsoring a worldwide essay contest for the world’s youth on the most important subject today – world peace. The contest will offer $50,000 in total awards, including the $25,000 first prize, eight semi-final world regional awards of $1,000 each and travel expenses for the eight winners to Chicago, Illinois, in July of 1967.

At that time the first prize winner will be chosen for the eight. Also, more than 20,000 local, district and multiple district awards will be made.

The contest is open to young people who will be 14, but less than 22 years of age as of Jan. 15, 1967. It is being sponsored by more than 29,000 Lions Clubs in more than 130 countries in the free world.

Troup County Farmer Never Suspected he was Plowing a Village – Jack Fletcher had been farming his land along the Chattahoochee River in the western Troup County for years, but he never suspected that he was plowing over one of the most significant archaeological discoveries in the area.

What Fletcher was plowing over was an old Indian Village, known today as the “Burnt Village.” Today he and his father go to the site almost everyday to watch Dr. Harold A. Hurscher and his crew from the University of Georgia’s Department of Anthropology as they are salvaging a 15-acre village site before the construction of West Point Dam. The village will be lost forever when the area is covered with water.

One of the team’s findings has been an above-the-ground rotunda, an unusual discovery in that such rotundas are usually found underground in earth chambers.

Mrs. Jackie Jones Wins Troup Homemaker Award — The recipient of the 1966 Troup County Homemaker Award is Mrs. J. Terrell Jones of the Big Springs Community.

Mrs. Jones, current president of the Big Springs Home Economics Extension Club, was nominated for the award by the club.

The annual homemaker award is sponsored in cooperation with the Southeastern Fair Association, by several state organizations and the purpose is to recognize Georgia women who are devoting their full time to their families, home and community.

Kay Wright Scores High on National Merit Test — W.W. Keller, principal of LaGrange High School, has announced that Kay Wright has been awarded a letter of commendation honoring her on her high performances on the 1966 National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.

She is among 38,000 students in the United States who scored in the upper two percent of those who will graduate from high school in 1967.

Kay’s significant academic attainment gives promise of her continued success in college.

LaGrange Captain Carries State Flag — When Air Force Capt. Tom Roberts, 32, of LaGrange, flew his last combat mission in Vietnam, a Georgia flag was tucked securely into a corner of his F-4C Phantom jet cockpit.

Roberts had flown over 200 combat missions against the Communist enemy when a fellow Georgian, A2C Benny H. Hayes, 19, gave him the flag which had been given to him by Gov. Carl Sanders.

Capt. Roberts is a 12-year Air Force veteran who has received a Silver Star, Distinguished Flying Cross, the Bronze Star and 10 Air Medals during his service to date. His next assignment will be with he 9th Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina.

Memoried Glances

Julia Dyar Contributing columnist

Julia Dyar, a retired journalist, is active in the Troup County Historical Society.

