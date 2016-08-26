Troup drops region road game to Cedartown

The Troup Lady Tigers continued their Region 5-AAAA softball schedule with a 12-3 road loss to Cedartown on Thursday.

Troup (7-5), which began the week with a loss to LaGrange on Tuesday, fell to 1-3 in the region.

Skye Loftin was Troup’s starting pitcher and she went the distance, and Madison McCartney, Maddie Weathers and Loftin each had RBIs.

Troup started quickly, scoring two runs in the top of the first inning to take a 2-0 lead.

Kayla Lane led off with a double, Abby Taylor was hit by a pitch, and Weathers walked.

McCartney and Loftin then came through with back-to-back RBI singles to give Troup the lead.

The Lady Tigers scored their final run in the third inning.

Lane again got things started with a base hit, and after a Taylor sacrifice bunt, Weathers drove in a run with a base hit.

Troup will be at home against region opponent Central-Carroll on Tuesday.

CALLAWAY: Despite out-hitting Upson-Lee 11-6 on Thursday, Callaway ended up falling 8-6 in a road softball game.

With shortstop Kelly Carlisle unable to go because of an injury, Callaway’s defense struggled a bit.

“We had some big hits, but just didn’t do enough,” Callaway coach Ashley Summerlin said. “We made a couple of errors with some people out of position. But we played hard today. We did a good job of competing.”

Oeisha Jenkins, who gave up six hits in seven innings, was the tough-luck loser for Callaway.

KeKe Talley had two hits and scored a run, and Jenkins and Lydia Bartlett each had two hits.

Makayla Davis added a hit and an RBI for Callaway.

Callaway (4-6 overall) will host Early County at noon on Saturday before playing its region opener at Lamar County on Tuesday.

