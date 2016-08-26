Cougars hit road looking for first win

LAGRANGE -The Lafayette Christian School Cougars are hoping a change of location results in a better outcome this week.

Lafayette Christian opened its season at home last week, and it lost to Solid Rock 18-6.

Lafayette Christian will play its second game today, and it will be on the road in Cordele against Crisp Academy.

“We have some talent, we just didn’t show it very well,” Lafayette Christian head coach Nate Shaw said. “There was a lot of pressure, a lot of distractions. You hate to blame that, but it did have an impact.”

The biggest distraction involved playing the first ever game in Lafayette Christian’s on-campus stadium, and it was also the team’s first game since winning a state championship last November.

The Cougars trailed 12-0 at the half last week, and after getting a third-quarter touchdown to get within six, they found themselves trailing by 12 late in the game.

“Even when the game’s 18-6, we’ve got the ball with two minutes left, and we’re driving down, and we throw an interception in the end zone,” Shaw said.

Shaw said three costly turnovers that came on Solid Rock’s side of the field were too much to overcome.

“We’d driven the ball into the plus side of the field, and we had turnovers,” Shaw said. “We just weren’t able to overcome that.”

While Lafayette Christian will make its first road trip of the season, the Troup Tigers will be at home for the first time.

The Tigers have played two football games, including a preseason game against Harris County and the regular-season opener against Hardaway, and they’ve both been on the road.

Tonight, the Tigers will get to the play their first game on the home turf at Callaway Stadium.

Troup, which opened with a 21-14 loss to Hardaway, will host Kendrick at 7:30 p.m.

Troup head coach Tanner Glisson said there has been a lot of excitement at the school surrounding the home opener, and a group of students have even designed T-shirts to be worn at the game.

Glisson said the great thing about that is it’s all student-driven, and he appreciates the passion and enthusiasm being shown.

“The student body is very excited,” Glisson said. “They’ve got a student section going on, and they’ve got T-shirts. I feel the support has been great.”

Callaway and LaGrange will both be on the road tonight.

Callaway, coming off its season-opening 37-6 win over LaGrange, will be in Alabama to play Handley, with kickoff set for 8 p.m. Eastern time.

LaGrange, looking to rebound from the loss to Callaway, will visit Villa Rica at 7:30 p.m.

Reach Kevin Eckleberry at (706) 884-7311 or on Twitter @lagrangesports

The Lafayette Christian School Cougars will look to even their record with a win over Crisp Academy today. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News http://lagrangenews.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/08/web1_cougars.jpg The Lafayette Christian School Cougars will look to even their record with a win over Crisp Academy today. Kevin Eckleberry | Daily News